It is with great sadness that the family of James Loesch, 51, announces his unexpected passing on July 20, 2023, at Kaiser Vallejo Hospital at 11 a.m. with loved ones by his side.
James was born on April 25, 1972, at 12:31am in Sacramento CA. He attended schools in Elk Grove CA and graduated from Elk Grove High School, class of 1990. James attended college in Sacramento and Solano earning degrees and many awards.
He also went to London, England to achieve his NLP Therapist License in 2014.
James' talents were drama, dance, speech competition (Boys State in Jr. Year), and Academic Olympics. He also modeled for several agencies and performed in several musicals. James also had a passion for writing and had a book in process.
James is survived by his partner of 25.5 years, Kurt Harper; Mother, Linda Loesch Miller; Brother, Jeff (Beth) Loesch; Sister and Brother in laws: Pat Harper, Jere (Jean) Harper, Karlyn (Darren) Gilbert, Mark (Sherry) DuPont, Cindy (Reed) Sammet, and Kevin Keller (Lorene Hines); nieces: Isabella Loesch, Blaine Harper, Annika Gilbert, Karis Gilbert, and Helena DuPont; Cousin, Jennifer (Paul) Passanando and Kaylee and Paige.
James is preceded in death by: Grandparents: Walter “Tiny” and Imogene “Jean” Harris; Aunt and Uncle: Carol and Larry Meador; Cousin: Cheryl Meador; In-Laws: Blaine and Pauline Harper.
Family and friends are invited to East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park and Mortuary in Elk Grove, CA on July 31, 2023, at 10am. For those that can't attend, please leave a message on East Lawn's obituary guest book so the family can read your favorite memories of James.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.