Jackie Dwayne Lee, beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor, entered into God's kingdom on Feb. 28, 2023 surrounded by his wife and son after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Jack was born in Olustee, Oklahoma to W.E. and Nancy Lee, deceased. Jack leaves behind his loving wife Norma, beloved son Steven, his wife Kathleen and cherished granddaughter, Lindsay. Jack grew up in the windswept plains of Oklahoma and west Texas. He graduated from Olton High (Texas) in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army where he rose to the rank of staff sergeant of the motor pool at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Upon his honorable discharge he went to work as an auto mechanic working for his uncle at Leo Meek Automobiles in Bakersfield. He rose through the ranks to salesman and later management, working for a time with the Ford dealership in Bakersfield, then settling in for the remainder and majority of his career at Three-Way Chevrolet in Bakersfield.
Jack met his wife of 66 years, Norma, in 1956. She was drawn to his dapper clothing ensembles. The family remained in Bakersfield until Jack's retirement in 2007, relocating to Elk Grove to be closer to their son, his wife and granddaughter. He loved watching his granddaughter excel in soccer and softball. He was so proud of her and the woman she's become. Jack's favorite hobbies were watching the PBR, the OU Sooners and Dallas Cowboys. He loved his old westerns, especially "Gunsmoke." His favorite movie was "Lonesome Dove." He was a valued member and captain of the competition Notorious P.I.G. BBQ and Chili teams with his son. He loved working in the yard and sitting in the sun. He cherished bourbon, cigar and story nights with his son and his two “adopted” sons Joe Welch and Tom Sakowski. Jack was predeceased by his brothers Jim, Dickie and Dan. He is survived by brother Gary (Houston). Services were held earlier this week.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.