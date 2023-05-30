Iva Joyce McCrum passed away on May 13, 2023, at the age of 84. She was born on April 29, 1939, in Garber, Oklahoma, to Marvin and Waunita Cuthbertson. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard McCrum Sr., and son, Kenneth McCrum, May 2, 2023. She is survived by her sister Janice Ebel (Richard), sons Richard McCrum Jr. and Victor McCrum (Jeanette), daughter Jill Solorzano, nine grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Joyce graduated from McClatchy High School in 1957 and went on to become a stay-at-home mother of four. She taught cake decorating classes for many years and made wedding, anniversary, birthday, and special occasion cakes. Joyce began working at the Department of Real Estate, where she retired after 25 years. Joyce enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends in their RV group. Once her grandchildren came along, she enjoyed being a grandma and great-grandma.
A memorial service for Joyce will be held on June 14, 2023, at 11 am at the Herburger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel, located at 9101 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624. A celebration of life will be held on June 24, 2023, at 11 am at 12301 Overland Way, Wilton, CA 95693.
