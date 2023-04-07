Isao Sano passed away Feb. 18, 2023, in Sacramento, CA. He was born in Vacaville, CA on Sept. 20, 1938 to father Yoshitaka Sano and mother Masako.
Isao is survived by his wife, Joyce, and daughter, Tara. Brother Buster and his sister-in-law Mary, and his uncle Bob Harada. He had several nephews, nieces, and cousins by blood and marriage.
Isao attended Elk Grove High School and graduated in 1957. Isao met Joyce in high school.
Isao served four years in the U.S. Navy. After completing his service to his country, he married his high school sweetheart. They were grateful for being blessed with sixty years together.
Funeral services will be held on April 22, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Saint Peter's Lutheran Church (8701 Elk Grove-Florin Road) in Elk Grove, CA. Immediately following the service, you are invited to join in the Fellowship Hall for a luncheon.
