A 47 year resident of Elk Grove. Angels called her home Dec. 1, 2021. Proceeded in death by husband Marvin, sons Mark and John, two daughters -Mary and Babe. Loving mother of Gary, Glenn (Julie), Lloyd, Aaron (Jennifer). A cherished Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. Retired sales Rep. for Sears. Age 86 years.
Funeral on Dec. 14th, at 1:00 pm. East Lawn Cemetery, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA
