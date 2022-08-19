Waegell obit

Henri George Waegell 

Henri George Waegell, a Sacramento area farmer, activist, world

traveler and supporter of the arts, died on June 23, 2022 at the age of

95.

Waegell Brothers Ranch, now Tiessen and Waegell Ranch, is a large farm

located in eastern Sacramento County. George Waegell and his brothers,

with support from their sister Margaret and spouses, farmed for

decades and produced certified seed, hay, sheep, wheat, and other

crops. George retired from farming in 1991, but managed the hunting

and fishing operations until his death.

George was born, along with his identical twin brother, Jim, on Aug.

26, 1926, in Sacramento to Henri Francois Waegell and Margaret

Fredrika Tiessen. After he came home from the hospital, George spent

the next 95 years living in the same house on the family farm. The

five Waegell children: older sisters Grace and Margaret, twins George

and Jim, and younger brother, Jack, worked on their parent's farm

raising turkeys, hogs, lambs, figs, wheat, and other crops.

George and his siblings went to school together riding Dolly the

horse, traveling in a '28 Dodge touring car or riding in a Kleiber

school bus, or walking three miles across pastures to Rhodes School, which was a one-room Union School, Elk Grove Grammar School, and Elk Grove

High School. George had a passion for learning that he carried with

him throughout his lifetime.

The Waegell family was politically active, and responded to issues of

injustice. George made many friends with the first-generation Japanese

students at school. After Pearl Harbor when their friends and

neighbors were sent to internment camps, the Waegells stored their

household goods and farm equipment in their barns, wrote letters to

them in the camps, and sent them things from the Montgomery Ward and

Sears catalogs. The Waegell family received hate mail and threatening

midnight phone calls. When the war ended, the family welcomed back

their Japanese neighbors with groceries, shelter, and employment,

helping them to reclaim their lives. In the 1990s, the Japanese

American Civic League of Sacramento interviewed each of the Waegell

siblings and presented the family with a written oral history of the

family as a gesture of thanks for their wartime support.

George was involved in social justice issues throughout his life. He

wrote letters to politicians and newspapers on the death penalty,

overpopulation, economic imbalances, U.S. military intervention around

the world, circumcision, women's rights, education, pollution, and

more. He sent soil and water samples to labs in attempts to find out

what the Kiefer Landfill was leaching into the groundwater, and he

used a stepladder to take pictures over the oleander so he could

document the destruction caused by gravel mining. The day before he

died, George was encouraging people to write their congress members

and legislators to make obtaining aid-in-dying medication less

bureaucratic and more accessible.

In 1951, George received his draft notice, but he refused induction

into the Army. The judge listened to George's reasoning, and sentenced

him to three years at McNeil Island Federal Penitentiary in Washington

State. In prison, George led a work crew farming vegetables and ran

the prison library until he completed his time, for which he was given

$20 and a bus ticket home.

In the spring of 1961, George decided to see what was happening in the

world. In Havana, he was caught taking pictures of Chinese tractors

and was hauled off to jail. The Cubans let him go the next day, and he

took his camera on a bus ride to Varadero Beach, just across the

island from where the CIA was invading Cuba at the Bay of Pigs. George

was picked up on the assumption that he was a CIA paratrooper. After a

week in jail, he was sent to Mexico City, only to land in a CIA

holding tank where he was questioned about what he was doing in Cuba.

A month later, back in the U.S., George was called before the House

Un-American Activities Committee, where he was questioned regarding

“Violations of State Department regulations and Pro-Castro propaganda

activities in the United States.” Represented by the ACLU, George

pleaded the Fifth. George replied to the contempt charge with a

lawsuit of his own, suing the HUAC for $100,000.

A Cuban friend introduced George to Judy Rowland, and they were

married in 1964. Judy joined George and his brothers and sister in

running the farm. George and Judy also traveled the world together,

seeking out places uncommon for tourists to visit. They went to

Guatemala during a coup, Chile during the Pinochet reign, the Soviet

Union, Jordan, North Korea, China, Turkey, and, on Sept. 11, 2001,

Iran.

As a professional cellist in the Sacramento Symphony, Judy shared

George's passion for the arts. In addition to being a long-term

supporter of the symphony, George supported Sacramento's theater

companies.

Judy passed away on Dec. 7, 2012.

In addition to his wife Judy, George is preceded in death by his

sisters Grace Tiessen and Margaret Waegell, and brothers Jim and Jack

Waegell.

George is survived by his daughter, Becky Waegell (Ramona Robison);

step-children, David Lawson (Sandy) and Dawn Lawson (John La Grange);

and three granddaughters, Jennifer Lawson, Danielle Lawson, and Rachel

Bayley Freidberg. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any Sacramento area

arts organization, writing a letter to your representative or taking a

friend to lunch.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. September 10, 2022, at the

Unitarian Universalist Society of Sacramento, 2425 Sierra Blvd.,

Sacramento, CA.

