Henri George Waegell, a Sacramento area farmer, activist, world
traveler and supporter of the arts, died on June 23, 2022 at the age of
95.
Waegell Brothers Ranch, now Tiessen and Waegell Ranch, is a large farm
located in eastern Sacramento County. George Waegell and his brothers,
with support from their sister Margaret and spouses, farmed for
decades and produced certified seed, hay, sheep, wheat, and other
crops. George retired from farming in 1991, but managed the hunting
and fishing operations until his death.
George was born, along with his identical twin brother, Jim, on Aug.
26, 1926, in Sacramento to Henri Francois Waegell and Margaret
Fredrika Tiessen. After he came home from the hospital, George spent
the next 95 years living in the same house on the family farm. The
five Waegell children: older sisters Grace and Margaret, twins George
and Jim, and younger brother, Jack, worked on their parent's farm
raising turkeys, hogs, lambs, figs, wheat, and other crops.
George and his siblings went to school together riding Dolly the
horse, traveling in a '28 Dodge touring car or riding in a Kleiber
school bus, or walking three miles across pastures to Rhodes School, which was a one-room Union School, Elk Grove Grammar School, and Elk Grove
High School. George had a passion for learning that he carried with
him throughout his lifetime.
The Waegell family was politically active, and responded to issues of
injustice. George made many friends with the first-generation Japanese
students at school. After Pearl Harbor when their friends and
neighbors were sent to internment camps, the Waegells stored their
household goods and farm equipment in their barns, wrote letters to
them in the camps, and sent them things from the Montgomery Ward and
Sears catalogs. The Waegell family received hate mail and threatening
midnight phone calls. When the war ended, the family welcomed back
their Japanese neighbors with groceries, shelter, and employment,
helping them to reclaim their lives. In the 1990s, the Japanese
American Civic League of Sacramento interviewed each of the Waegell
siblings and presented the family with a written oral history of the
family as a gesture of thanks for their wartime support.
George was involved in social justice issues throughout his life. He
wrote letters to politicians and newspapers on the death penalty,
overpopulation, economic imbalances, U.S. military intervention around
the world, circumcision, women's rights, education, pollution, and
more. He sent soil and water samples to labs in attempts to find out
what the Kiefer Landfill was leaching into the groundwater, and he
used a stepladder to take pictures over the oleander so he could
document the destruction caused by gravel mining. The day before he
died, George was encouraging people to write their congress members
and legislators to make obtaining aid-in-dying medication less
bureaucratic and more accessible.
In 1951, George received his draft notice, but he refused induction
into the Army. The judge listened to George's reasoning, and sentenced
him to three years at McNeil Island Federal Penitentiary in Washington
State. In prison, George led a work crew farming vegetables and ran
the prison library until he completed his time, for which he was given
$20 and a bus ticket home.
In the spring of 1961, George decided to see what was happening in the
world. In Havana, he was caught taking pictures of Chinese tractors
and was hauled off to jail. The Cubans let him go the next day, and he
took his camera on a bus ride to Varadero Beach, just across the
island from where the CIA was invading Cuba at the Bay of Pigs. George
was picked up on the assumption that he was a CIA paratrooper. After a
week in jail, he was sent to Mexico City, only to land in a CIA
holding tank where he was questioned about what he was doing in Cuba.
A month later, back in the U.S., George was called before the House
Un-American Activities Committee, where he was questioned regarding
“Violations of State Department regulations and Pro-Castro propaganda
activities in the United States.” Represented by the ACLU, George
pleaded the Fifth. George replied to the contempt charge with a
lawsuit of his own, suing the HUAC for $100,000.
A Cuban friend introduced George to Judy Rowland, and they were
married in 1964. Judy joined George and his brothers and sister in
running the farm. George and Judy also traveled the world together,
seeking out places uncommon for tourists to visit. They went to
Guatemala during a coup, Chile during the Pinochet reign, the Soviet
Union, Jordan, North Korea, China, Turkey, and, on Sept. 11, 2001,
Iran.
As a professional cellist in the Sacramento Symphony, Judy shared
George's passion for the arts. In addition to being a long-term
supporter of the symphony, George supported Sacramento's theater
companies.
Judy passed away on Dec. 7, 2012.
In addition to his wife Judy, George is preceded in death by his
sisters Grace Tiessen and Margaret Waegell, and brothers Jim and Jack
Waegell.
George is survived by his daughter, Becky Waegell (Ramona Robison);
step-children, David Lawson (Sandy) and Dawn Lawson (John La Grange);
and three granddaughters, Jennifer Lawson, Danielle Lawson, and Rachel
Bayley Freidberg. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any Sacramento area
arts organization, writing a letter to your representative or taking a
friend to lunch.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. September 10, 2022, at the
Unitarian Universalist Society of Sacramento, 2425 Sierra Blvd.,
Sacramento, CA.
