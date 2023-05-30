Harlan David Graham, 87, of Elk Grove, went home to be with the Lord on May 10, 2023. He was born on April 13, 1936, in Hutchinson, Kansas. After the passing of his father, he, along with his mother and siblings, moved to California. In 1964, Harlan completed his studies in accounting at Chico State University. Harlan subsequently worked for Continental Nut Co., as well as a CPA firm in Red Bluff, CA. He also worked for PSL in Davis, Ca. as a Statutory Accountant. He retired from the UC Davis Accounting and Financial Services Department.
Harlan enjoyed all sports, especially SF 49ers football and SF Giants baseball. He was an avid reader and also fished and hunted when the opportunity arose.
He married Connie Rhoades on August 2, 1975. He is survived by his wife Connie, his two children, Brad Graham and Sheryl Smith (Robert), four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and two brothers, Justyn Graham and Ed Bowser.
A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Chapel of Laguna Creek, 2212 Kausen Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95758 on June 10 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be sent to Grace Church, 9766 Waterman Road, Ste.#F, Elk Grove, Ca.95624, in order to further their ministries.
We love you, Har; you will be greatly missed! (Har-“Well done thou good and faithful servant.”)
