Gregory “Greg” Tayler Mendenhall, 33, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 27, 2022. Born on June 29, 1988 in Sacramento and raised in Elk Grove, CA, he graduated from Elk Grove High School in 2006. Greg split his time in recent years between Elk Grove and La Pine, OR. He enjoyed outdoor activities like fishing and hiking, spending time with family and friends either in-person or online, cooking, skipping work, and generally living his life to the fullest. He lit up any room he entered with his humor, quick wit, and extensive knowledge on just about any topic imaginable.
Greg is survived by his parents Mark and Phyllis, sisters Jessica (Ryan) Herrera and Stephanie, niece Brinlee Herrera, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends he picked up along the way in person and online.
Memorial details will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends and family to consider making a donation in Greg's honor to one of the causes he held close to his heart. For more information on those causes, or to be put on the mailing list for memorial details, please reach out to
