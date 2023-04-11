Grace was born in Woodland, CA on May 19, 1931, to Frank and Theresa Peters. The Peters family moved to Elk Grove in the 1940s, where she lived for over 70 years. Grace married Edwin Zgraggen in June of 1948. She was preceded in death by husband Edwin, children Frank, Harold, brothers Frank, Manuel and sister Elizabeth. Grace is survived by children Eddie (Kathy), Raymond (Suzie), Joan (William Schultz), and Eric (Cathy), seven grandchildren and four great granddaughters. She also has by marriage three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Grace lived a busy, vibrant life. Her enthusiasm, perseverance, and positive attitude were an example to her family and friends. While raising five children and volunteering at Franklin Elementary School, she assisted Edwin in running the family’s ranch. Grace enjoyed writing the weekly “Franklin Facts” column for the Elk Grove Citizen. One of her favorite articles was written while on her way to the hospital to give birth to her son, Eric. She worked at the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office where she made many friends and was fondly known as Gracie.
Grace enjoyed gardening, life on her ranch, and spending time with family. One of her favorite hobbies was entering sweepstakes where she won several sweepstakes over the years including a Chevrolet Impala, a Ford Pinto filled with gifts from Southgate Mall, a shopping spree at EG Market, trips to London, Hawaii, and Disneyland to name just a few.
She will be greatly missed and leaves a positive impact on many lives.
Rosary will be held on April 12, 2023, at 6 p.m. at East Lawn Elk Grove (9189 East Stockton Blvd.). Funeral service will be held on April 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish (9961 Elk Grove-Florin Road), Elk Grove, California. Immediately following the services, you are invited to join the family for a luncheon at the S.E.S. Portuguese Hall of Elk Grove (10428 East Stockton Blvd).
