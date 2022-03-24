Gloria Doyel 

Gloria A. Doyel, beloved mother and wife, died on Feb. 19, 2022 at Kaiser Hospital. She is survived by two brothers, husband and son. Doyel was laid to rest at Elk Grove’s Hill Top Cemetery, on March 8, 2022.
Most Popular
Articles
- EG native stars in TV movie
- Feasibility study of potential Sac Zoo move to EG completed
- Future is uncertain for this year’s EG Western Festival
- Elk Grove experienced boosts in violent, property crimes last year
- Kelley hired at Valley as football coach
- Who’s on Elk Grove’s ballot in June ‘22
- Terry’s back in town, looking to rise the baseball fortunes at P.G.
- Former EGPD officer convicted of assault in misconduct case
- Wildcats, EG roll in Delta League series openers
- EG rolls over Cardinals; Huskies shut down Oak Ridge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Who will win the Delta League in baseball?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.