Glenn E. Winterrowd

September 2, 1933- March 29, 2022
Glenn Eugene Winterrowd passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 29, 2022. His wife, Barbara Lynn, was by his side. His last words to his family were “I love you.” He was and is loved.
Glenn was born on September 2, 1933 in San Diego, California. His parents were Glenn Eugene Winterrowd Sr. and Carol Elizabeth Weckerly.
Glenn was a son, brother, husband, father, friend, and devoted disciple of Christ. He was a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved the gospel and studying the scriptures. Glenn was a diligent worker, life-long learner, and lover of music and the outdoors.
Glenn was a master gardener. He planted a meticulous garden and tended wonderful fruit trees that still bloom today. Glenn and Barbara preserved the fruits and vegetables of their garden for their family to enjoy.
Glenn served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a Primary teacher, genealogist, temple worker, bishopric member, high councilor and much-loved home teacher as he ministered to his fellow ward members and neighbors. Glenn was faithful and honest. He was also stubborn and determined. He enjoyed talking with everyone he met and had a dry sense of humor. He will be missed by his many friends and family.
Siblings: Dick Winterrowd (Barbara), Carol Cathers (Bill), and Steven Winterrowd (deceased)
Children: Bonnie (Kevin, both deceased), John (Tiffany), Maren (Stephen), Carrie (Todd), Sara (Robert), Rebecca (Shaun), Will (Heather), Kenneth (Nicole), and Fiona (Christian)
Grandchildren: Cody, Chasidy, Logan, Brandi, Levi (Blakely), Sophia, Joiya, Clara, Joshua, Evelyn, Nathan, Alayna, Thomas, Becca, Rachel, Sara, Emma Jane, Luke, Hannah, Logan, Morgan, Brigitta, James, Isaac (Katlyn), Alana, Anthony (Maegen), Joshua, Catherine, Ethan, and Elizabeth.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM PDT (12:30 PM MDT) at Russon Mortuary, in Syracuse, Utah. For those wishing to attend virtually or view later, visit: www.russonmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.