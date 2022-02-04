January 6, 1934 – December 31, 2021
Geru San Martin Sr. was born in Memphis, TN, on January 6, 1934. He entered the U.S. Army in 1952 and served during the Korean War. He later joined the U.S. Air Force where he served in both the Active and Reserve components achieving the rank of TSgt before he retired in 1993 with a total of 24 years of service. He also worked for the Municipal Railway for the City and County of San Francisco as a Transit Service Operator and Inspector until he retired in 1989 after 29 years. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a part of a Brotherhood of Freemasons, Lodge #101 in San Francisco. In 1989, Geru and his wife Aida, moved to Elk Grove to raise their three children where he lived out the remainder of his life.
Geru loved spending time with family and friends. He was a loving and dedicated husband and father. He was active in his community and well known for his Southern charm, kindness, and warm personality. He was also a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Elk Grove and enjoyed serving as an usher & greeter for many years.
On Friday, December 31, 2021 Geru S. Martin Sr. left to be with the Lord. He was supported by his loving family during the last days of his life. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, a loving, dedicated, and devoted wife of 38 years, Aida A. Martin; four sons: Geru S. Martin Jr., Randy P. Martin Sr., Leoncio L. Martin, Leonidas R. Martin; one daughter: Gwendolyn H. Martin; 13 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Geru is also survived by his brother, George Edward Martin and sister, Edwina Marie Palmer. Geru will be missed by all who knew him and loved him dearly.
