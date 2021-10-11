Gerald (Jerry) Steven Balas, 82, of Galt went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2021. He was born Feb. 20, 1939 in Lorain, Ohio to Steven and Rose Balas.
Jerry moved to California in 1955; from 1960-2000, he lived in Elk Grove and Wilton; he then moved to Kingston, Wash. from 2000-2015 before returning to Galt until his passing.
Jerry was a general contractor in the area for 40 years with his businesses in Elk Grove, Balas Construction, Balas Homes and Balas Associates, Inc.
Jerry had a passion for gardening and landscaping that showed everywhere he lived.
Surviving Jerry are his wife of 65 years, Junne Balas; son Steve (Vickie) Balas; daughters Robin (Randy) Sparts, Shelley (Ron) Martiniz; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Jon, Jennie, Anmaree, Ronnie, Garrett and Breanne; and 11 great grandchildren.
Ben Salas Funeral Home of Galt is assisting the family with final arrangements.
