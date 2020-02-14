Gary Dixon Lawson, age 89, of Woodland, California, died Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born August 3, 1930 in Woodland California. He was proceeded in death by his wife Vivian, of 62 years and his son Timothy.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at East Lawn Elk Grove, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624.
Gary was born August 3, 1930 in Woodland, California to Edwin Leo Lawson and Abbie (Fowler) Lawson. Gary grew up on a ranch along Cache Creek outside of Woodland and graduated from Woodland High School in 1948 and Chico State College in 1952. He married his high school sweetheart, Vivian Hopkin, prior to being drafted into the United States Army in 1952. Gary and Vivian moved to Elk Grove in 1955 when he was hired as a teacher at Elk Grove High School. He then moved to special education and later became Principal of Jessie Baker School and retired in 1989. He continued to work part time as Executive Director of Elk Grove Adult Community Training from 1993-2010. Gary was a long time member of the Elk Grove Kiwanis Club, serving as President of the club many times. He was an avid reader and author, writing many articles for the Elk Grove Citizen. He was a wonderful father and grandfather as well.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Karen (Fernando) of Elk Grove, son David (Jodie) of Elizabeth, Colorado, grandsons, Austin, Nico, Dustin and Jake.
A special thank you to Gerry, Gemma and Nida at Palm Valley Care Home for their loving care and support these past few years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Elk Grove Adult Community Training, 8810 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624.
