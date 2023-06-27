Gary Devon Bobo, born Jan.20, 1940 went to live with Jesus on June 22, 2023
The big personality of Gary Bobo lit up a room. He was so friendly and outgoing that he’d talk to everyone. He was known to grab a hot dog at the Costco food court to tell people about Jesus. A native of Sacramento, he born at Sutter Memorial Hospital to Claude and Jane Bobo and then followed by sister Karen.
The family called Sacramento home. What Gary didn’t have on the sports field, he made up for by having the coolest cars. This rang true throughout his life, at the time of his passing he owned several hot rods and was a true car enthusiast. He graduated from Sacramento High School in 1957. While in high school he went to Sierra Bible Camp and met his future bride a young 15 year old girl from Grants Pass, Oregon named Joy Jones. She made quite an impression and they kept in contact until after she graduated. He covered many miles driving north to see his Oregonian love.
In 1960, Joy and Gary were married and established their home on Farm Lane in Sacramento. Gary at a young age went to work for the family business that was established in 1952. They soon started their family. First was daughter Wendy, followed by Tammy and son Chris. After a few years in the area, Gary and Joy built their first custom home in Valley High Country Club, where the kids spent their youth. They had many chores, but also spent many hours at the club pool sharing their parents membership number with all their friends for treats at the snack bar. That was until Gary, who scrutinized any receipt with a fine tooth comb, put a stop to all the neighborhood kids charging their food to Bobo Family #52.
Joy and Gary loved Sundays with their young family. They would start with church and end with a Sunday drive in the family station wagon. In an attempt to make the station wagon cool, and being the car guy he was, Gary added Mag wheels. Much to his chagrin, that made the car too wide to take it to the Gem Autowash on Freeport Blvd.
Joy and Gary were hardworking entrepreneurs. They were working on side projects on nights and weekends, flipping houses (long before that was “a thing”.) They were a true team.
In 1980, Gary and Joy built a stunning home on some property on Pleasant Grove School Road in Elk Grove, California. At this time, Gary and Joy got involved in a Christian Youth Organization called Younglife. In the early eighties it was not uncommon for 100 kids to be in their living room as they shared their love of Jesus. It was also not uncommon for them to be on-campus ministering to the highs schoolers or driving a groups to camp. Gary supported Younglife through out his life and also begun ministering to the homeless both here in the Sacramento Area with Rancho Murieta Community Church as well as down in Indio, California with Pastor Martinez. He would personally make a bunch of PB & J sandwiches and go hand them out…and in his words, “go love on people.”
Next to Jesus he loved his family so much. It was a common sight to see “Papa” in a hot rod with the top down, picking up the grandkids (and in later years the great-grandkids) blasting music and going for ice cream. He truly was the dad and grandfather that anyone would dream to have.
Gary and Joy took many great travel adventures over the years but none meant more than the ones they took the whole family. They would bless this growing family, kids, 8 grandkids, in-laws and six great grandkids with trips around the globe. (All documented on our family youtube dance videos.) Gary was loved by so many, his friends both here and in the desert, his car buddies, his F-Bombers bible study, and our large extended family. Gary is Survived by his wife Joy, Daughter Wendy Mazzoni (Joe) Daughter Tammy O’Brien (John) son Chris (Tina). Grandchildren Carly Bobo Nicholas (Travis), Bailey, O’Brien Iwasa (Cameron) Austin Bobo (Sarah) Scarlett O’Brien Whickman (Luke) Giovanni Mazzoni, Gabriela Mazzoni, Killian O’Brien, Dominic Mazzoni. Gary had 6 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Although our hearts are grieving because we will miss seeing him every day, we celebrate in knowing our husband/dad/Papa is in heaven with his loving Savior.
An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Rancho Murieta Country Club 7700 Alameda Drive, Rancho Murieta, Ca. 95683. There will be a reception to follow. Casual Attire please.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elk Grove Younglife
https://giving.younglife.org/s/?GiftType=Area&MissionUnitId=a2s410000002wZYAAY&ClassCodeId=a2j41000000Nj93AAC&MissionUnitName=Elk%20Grove&Frequency=One-Time&ClassCodeName=Operating or Elk Grove YoungLife 9460 Stone Springs Elk Grove Ca.95624
