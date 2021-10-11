After a lengthy illness, Eugene Charles Ginni, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 14, 2021. He was 83 years old and born in Lodi, California to Charles and Ida Ginni, both deceased. He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara, sons, Michael (Samantha), Kevin (Lori) and four grandchildren(Micah, Micala, Mason, Savannah) and many nephews and nieces. After graduating from Elk Grove High School, Gene proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Army and served 18 months in Korea. After being honorably, discharged, he met and married, the former Barbara Jean Tima. To celebrate Gene's incredible life an informal Celebration of Life and reception will be held on October 9, 2021 from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. at the Rancho Murieta Country Club located at 7000 Alameda Drive, Rancho Murieta, Ca., 95683.
