Our dad, grandpa, great-grandpa Elwood Leroy "Roy" Doll passed away May 31, 2020 of natural causes related to age, he was 91. Dad was born September 14, 1928 in Roseville, California, the youngest of eight children to Frank and Winnie (Freid) Doll. He attended Sylvan Grade School, San Juan and Yuba City High Schools. Dad served in the Army during the Korean War. He married mom, Joe Ann Brake in April 1953, together they raised five children, Sherman, Mark, Stefani, Kimberly, and Jodi. From 1963-1989 they lived on Calvine Road, calling Elk Grove home. Next Dad built them a home up Mosquito Road in Swansboro, Placerville, California. They loved it there, as did the grandchildren who came to visit. Dad returned to the valley after mom's death in 2001. Married June Hutchingson 2002 she passed away 2007. Dad lived in Galt until 2017 when he moved to Dayton, Nevada to be near Mark. In 2018 we all gathered to celebrate dad's 90th birthday, 120 children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, what a wonderful time. Dad lived in his tiny house with his beloved dog Indie until the day he died. Sherman and Mark made sure to take dad to breakfast at the Roadrunner Cafe where the staff affectionately called him "Dad". We will miss you, until we meet again, love you dad.
