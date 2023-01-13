Elva Correa 

Elva Christine Correa passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at the age of 84.
She is survived by her husband of 64 yrs, three daughters, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Elva was born in Sacramento and was a longtime resident of Elk Grove. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was also a talented artist and enjoyed spending time with her art community and Red Hat club. Her greatest joy was to be with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all.
