Edward Masayoshi Otani, EGHS 1952 graduate and long time Elk Grove resident, passed away on September 26, 2019, at the age of 85.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Loretta Chieko Otani, his sister-in-law, Mary Otani of Sacramento, brother, Michael Otani of Elk Grove; 4 daughters, Susan Otani-Curtis of Elk Grove, Lisa Connolly (Dan) of El Dorado, Karen Teuthorn (Dan) of San Jose, Joanne Otani (Jeffrey Wolf) of San Francisco; 4 grandchildren, Joshua Curtis (Jenny) of San Jose, Jacqui Curtis of Elk Grove, Andrew Teuthorn of Los Angeles, Nicholas Teuthorn of San Diego; and 2 great-grandchildren, Calvin and Chase Curtis of San Jose.
