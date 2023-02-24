Earle Blair, age 95, went to be with Our Heavenly Father on Feb. 18, 2023. He was born on July 13, 1927 in Anaheim, California.
He was a devoted father, husband and friend and married to his beautiful wife, Olive Blair, for 74 years.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City, California.
The family would like to express our thanks to our wonderful friends and family during this time.
