On Sunday, August 23rd, we lost our beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, stepfather, grandpa and friend.
Duane Darrell Denny passed away after a brief illness. Duane was born in Sacramento, CA on November 24th, 1960. He spent most of his life in Elk Grove, CA. He attended Pleasant Grove Elementary, Kerr middle school and graduated class of 1978 at Elk Grove High School. Duane was an expert craftsman, owning his own construction company for many years. He worked and retired from the County of Sacramento SHRA. He loved the outdoors, hiking in the Sierras, fishing in Alaska, or relaxing and hiking in Hawaii. You could also find him on a few cruises. He was preceded in death by his father Ray Denny, step mother Colleen Denny, sister-in-law Kat Woodroffe-Denny, and step father Daryl Miller.
He is survived by his loving wife Vicki, mother Helen Miller, brother Zane Denny, sister Darilyn Cole all of Elk Grove. Sister Leslie Denny and Mike Miller of Reno, NV. Step children Laura Kopp of Elk Grove, Jesse Rigby of Browns Valley, Donny Rigby of Redding. Grandchildren: Waylen, Crystal and Cody. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the current restrictions, a small private family gathering will be held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.