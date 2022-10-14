Donald Petersen 

Donald Marinus Petersen, loving husband, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2022, at the age of 90. Donald was born on July 9, 1932, to Gladys and Robert in Greenbush, Minnesota. He attended school in Thief River Falls Minnesota where he enjoyed ice hockey and fishing until his family moved to California in 1947. Donald graduated high school in 1950 from Shasta High School in Redding, CA and then graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from Oregon State in 1957. He began his 37-year career with the California Department of Forestry in 1949 and retired as the Chief Deputy Director in 1986. Some of his hobbies included travel, sports, fishing, hunting, swimming, and spending time with family and friends.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, sister, and loving wife, Phyllis. Donald is survived by his two daughters, two sons-in-law, and four grandchildren: Janna, Darren, and Melina DeBolt; and Lisa, Robert, Jordan, Joshua, and Derek Fernandes.
A memorial service with fire department honors will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Sun Country Owner’s Association at 7801 Suncountry Lane, Sacramento CA 95828. In lieu of flowers, you may honor Donald’s memory with a donation to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or the Juvenile Diabetes Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.