Dolores Malka 

Dolores K. Malka, lifelong resident of Elk Grove, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at the age of 93.
She was born in Sacramento to George and Leora (Strong) Keema of Elk Grove. Dolores retired from the Elk Grove Unified School District where she worked for nearly 40 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Edward L. Malka. Loving mother of Valerie Sloan (Rod), adoring grandmother of Georgina Van Steyn (Russell), and beloved great-grandmother of Hank and Audrey Van Steyn. At Dolores' request, no service will be held. Remembrances can be made to a charity of your choice.
