Dolly June Mauldin, age 93, died peacefully on Feb. 8, 2023, at her home in Roseburg, OR.
Dolly was born June 19, 1929 in Everton, MO. She moved to California where she married her husband Bobby J. Mauldin and lived in Suisun Valley. Later, they made their home in Elk Grove where she worked at the E.G. Convalescent Hospital for 25 years. Then retired to Oregon where they were happily married 62 years.
Dolly was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Rogers, her husband Bobby Mauldin, and her brother Richard Rogers. Survived by her brother Paul Rogers, her children Millie J. Parks, Lydia Sheryl Merkley, Roger Mauldin (Teri); and grandchildren Sara J. Ellis, Heather Hendricks (Brian), Zach Merkley (Kari), Jason Mauldin (Jessica), Miley Mauldin, Madison Mauldin, Kris Stepps; and great-grandchildren Taylor, Brooklyn, and Reese J. Hendricks, Kayla Moody, Justice and Jameson Mauldin, Haley and Jesse Stepps; and great great-grandchildren Greyson and Myla Mandera.
A celebration of life will be held on April 1, 2023, at Heather & Brian Hendricks, 4329 Laurelwood Way, Sacramento, 12-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a tree be planted in Dolly’s memory, or a donation be made to your preferred organization.
