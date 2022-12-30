Dianna Hansen was born in Red Bluff, CA on Oct. 28, 1945 to Alice and Sherlock (Sharky) Kinkey. She was raised in Sacramento, CA where she graduated from Hiram Johnson High School.
Dianna married and raised her two children in Franklin, CA where she passed away on Oct. 2, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at the VFW Post 67, 2487 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento from 1-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Society or Sacramento Stand Down.
