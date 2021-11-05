Diane Helena (LaBarr) Kneppel, 73 passed away October 7th, unexpectedly in Lodi, California.
Diane was born November 4, 1947, in Oakland, California. In December of 1953 Arthur and Helena LaBarr of Elk Grove, California became her parents. Diane and her two brothers were the first family adopted out of Sacramento, which she was extremely proud of. She graduated from Elk Grove High School. In 1965 she got married to Carl Kneppel, started a family and in 1968 moved to Galt, California.
Diane was a stay at home mom until all the kids were in school and began her first job as a cashier for Shopping Kart, then Mar Val until they closed the Galt Store. She originally sold antiques as a hobby for many years and while semi-retired sold antiques at the Antique Emporium in Sacramento. She was on a health kick and then decided to work for Curves in Elk Grove, later fully retiring where she loved doing whatever she wanted, whenever she wanted and how ever she wanted.
Diane was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grams. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went and her customers loved her as well.
Diane was active in her community and an inspiration to everyone she knew, while being a 4-H Leader, in the Eastern Stars Masonic Lodge and Rainbow Girls. Diane was very talented and when she put her mind to something she wouldn’t quit until she would perfect it.
Diane loved her family, friends, watching NASCAR, Outlaw Races and gardening. She is survived by her husband Carl of 56 years, daughters Michelle Spencer (John) and Nicolle “Niki” Rowe, brothers Dennis (Judy) and Timothy La Barr, grandchildren Chenoa Pratchen (Paul), Chinia Kneppel, Chaylee Kneppel, Kelsey and Hunter Spencer, Kendra and Spencer Rowe, great grandson Dawson and Logan Pratchen and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Helena LaBarr, and son Daniel (Danny) Kneppel.
Celebration of Life is being planned for January 15, 2022.
