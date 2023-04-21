Dennis Jones

Nearly seven years after he was diagnosed with a rare, progressive, neurological condition, Dennis Bruce Jones entered the life eternal, surrounded by his family on April 8, 2023. Dennis was born just prior to his sister Denise on Oct. 22, 1946, in San Francisco, CA. Dennis was raised with Midwest sensibilities in The City, by his South Dakotan parents Clarence and Wanelda. In addition to camping, fishing and hunting, Dennis' family drove to South Dakota every other year to maintain a close relationship with their extended family there.
After attending Lowell High School, Dennis attended San Francisco State, where he met his first and only love, Mary Bowyer. They were married over 55 years. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in a private suite at the San Francisco Giants game, surrounded by their wedding party and family. The only thing that would have made the day better, would have been a Giants victory! Dennis' first priority was always his family. His childhood dream was to graduate college, get married and have children; he accomplished all three. Dennis and Mary raised their three sons on a twenty-acre hobby farm, where every morning he milked their cow, “Cassie”. In addition to tending to the farm Dennis coached his sons' soccer and little league teams.
Dennis was always active in the churches that they attended. A memorial service is planned for Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:00am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1701 L Street, Sacramento, where Dennis enjoyed singing in the church choir, as well as serving in various positions on the Church Council. In his later years he attended Ascension Lutheran Church in Citrus Heights, where his son is the pastor.
Dennis spent more than 42 years working with and for the courts. Dennis twice served as Court Executive Officer for the Sacramento Superior Court, he was also an administrator with the CA Administrative Office of the Courts, the Delaware State Court and the National Judicial College. His all too brief retirement years consisted of spending time with Mary and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His grandchildren each cherish their memories from a special vacation with their grandparents when they turned twelve.
Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Wanelda (Putnam) Jones and twin sister Denise. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary (Bowyer), sons and their wives; Eric and Noel (Soletti) Jones, Scott and Robin (Butler) Jones, and David and Lisa (Snyder) Jones, and his grandchildren Caiti and Maria (Flores) Jones, Ryan Jones and Kathryn Espinoza, Colbee Jones, Alyssa Jones and Dash Wulterin, Taylor Jones and Cory Steinbrunner, Camille Jones and Gwenna Jones; and great-grandchildren Phoenix Bagunas and Ellie Jones; his brothers Leon Jones and Ronald Jones (Sandra Lee), and nephews and niece; Brian Jones, Allen Jones and Audrey Jones.
