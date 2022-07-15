Castello

Denise Castello 

Denise Michelle Castello passed away on Friday June 24, 2022 in Elk Grove, CA. She was a loving mother to Sean and Bryan, and grandmother to Caroline Grace. Denise loved serving in her community both in law enforcement and community events. She also loved being on the coast. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Firefighters burn institute or Shiners Children’s Hospital. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.