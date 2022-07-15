Denise Michelle Castello passed away on Friday June 24, 2022 in Elk Grove, CA. She was a loving mother to Sean and Bryan, and grandmother to Caroline Grace. Denise loved serving in her community both in law enforcement and community events. She also loved being on the coast. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Firefighters burn institute or Shiners Children’s Hospital. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
