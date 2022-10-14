Del Bandy was born to George and Marion Bandy on December 10, 1929 at the Sacramento County Hospital. He died of natural causes on Sept. 24, 2022.
Del and his brother George attended Enterprise Elementary School and lived a typical “farm boy” life during the Depression. As Del always said, “We were poor, but we didn’t know it.”
In his early teens, Del and his family moved to Folsom, where Del made his mark as an all-around athlete at tiny Folsom High. Del went on to study and play baseball and basketball at Sacramento City and Sacramento State Colleges, graduating in 1953.
Del spent almost two years in the Army as a physical education instructor and “special duty” pitcher for the fort’s traveling baseball team. After his discharge from the army and his second season of minor league baseball, Del returned to Sacramento to earn his master’s degree in physical education.
Del met and married Gerry Lee Tucker, and together they welcomed their daughter Lynn into the world just as Del began his teaching and coaching career at McClatchy High School.Sadly, Del and Lynn lost Gerry to cancer in 1959.
In 1961, Del became the baseball coach at Sacramento City College and met Shirley Ann Hutchison through friends. After dating briefly, the two married on December 26th, 1962, and within a few years, Del and Shirley added Lisa and Mark to their family, and settled in south Sacramento. In 1970, Del became the first athletic director and baseball coach of the new Cosumnes River College. In the spring of 1977, he became the school’s first long-term softball coach. He retired from teaching in 1990.
In retirement, Del and Shirley spent many joyful hours as the biggest fans of their grandchildren’s activities. And, of course, Del was, for years, a fixture at CRC softball games.
While Del was in hospice care, a steady stream of relatives, friends, and former ball-players flowed through his apartment to say their final goodbyes and express their love and appreciation for the impact Del had on their lives. He left this world peacefully and painlessly, knowing that he was surrounded by love.
Del was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley and his brother George. He is survived by his loving family: his three children and their partners--Lynn Smith (Joseph), Lisa Linehan (Ray), and Mark Bandy (Teresa); his grandchildren--Jacob, Summer, Emily, Joseph, Alison, Matthew, Connor, and Brendan; and his five great-grandchildren with another on the way.
The family will host a celebration of Del’s life on Oct. 22nd from 2-5 p.m. at the CRC softball stadium. For information, email: delbandycelebrationoflife@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.