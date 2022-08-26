Dawn Bernice Perry (Perez), age 43, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Stockton on July 11, 2022.
Dawn was born August 3, 1978 in San Leandro, CA. She lived the last 33 years in the Galt area and the last 6 in Acampo.
Known much of her life by her friends and family as “Dawnie-Pooh”, she was the light of the family. Always laughing and finding the good in everyone, she was loved by all. She was kind, loving, funny, beautiful, and most importantly an incredible mother to her 4 babies.
She was known for her big personality, kindness to others, great integrity and high principles. She lived life to the fullest and loved to let down her hair and have a good time. Her family was never quite sure what she would say next.
Her early years were filled with the joys of the car show circuit through her family’s business, a love which never left her and a second family who loved her deeply.
The last 20 years of her life have been full of love as she raised four beautiful children. Being a mother was her calling and she leaves behind four kind, intelligent, loving babies who will take what she’s taught them and create wonderful lives.
In the last 7 years, Dawn and her Best Friend Shana, have raised their 7 children together in the home they shared. They created a beautiful, blended family and lived on land with farm animals, pets, gardens and fresh air for the Children to enjoy. They were so blessed to have each other and support each other through difficult times. The family is so grateful to Shana for making her life a happy one.
Dawn is survived by her four children, Gabe, Angelo, Ellie and Cruz Perez and her Best Friend, Shana Moreno and Dawn’s 3 “bonus” children, Makayla, Makenzie and Isaiah. She is also survived by her Mother, Donna Perry, Sister, Angi Perry, her Niece, Rhea Traser, Nephew Jaden Traser and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Dawn was preceded in death by her loving Father, Rick Perry.
She will lay at rest next to her beloved Daddy and eventually Momma at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park and Mortuary in Elk Grove.
Memorial contributions to support the children are welcome at https://gofund.me/8c705f82
