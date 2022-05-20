David Ray Walker passed away peacefully on March 31,2022 at the age of 80.
David moved to Elk Grove in 1977. It was then that he opened Dalin Jewelers which was located in the old Bel Air shopping center. Dalin Jewelers was the first fine jewelry store in Elk Grove. David's dream to own and operate a successful jewelry store became a reality through many many years of serving his customers whom he loved. David's passions were creating beautiful jewelry pieces for his customers , playing the drums in a band in his early years , jazz music and of course his cats. David served in the US Airforce from 1959-1963.
David is survived by his daughters Janna Mossman, Marlo Jordan, Jennifer Dignan, and Magen Southam. He has eight grandkids. Nicholas Jordan, Jacob Jordan , Kade Jordan, Sydney Todd , Ava Southam, Sadie Southam, Emma Dignan and Ayla Dignan. Funeral will be on May 26 2022 at The Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon, CA at 9:15 am.
