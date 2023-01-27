David Cochrane 

David (Dave) Cochrane passed away on Nov. 26, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born, raised and lived in the Sacramento/Elk Grove area for his short 80 years. He met the love of his life, Loretta, at the young age of 17. Dave was an entrepreneur at heart. He conquered many trades and held jobs that completely differed from the previous. For the past 41 years, Dave spent his career designing and fabricating ornamental entry gates with his son David, aka, Cochrane’s Gates. Dave also enjoyed 35 years of houseboating on Lake Oroville. He was known to enjoy a game of golf in the morning, throw horseshoes in the hot afternoon sun and experience the thrill of catching the “big one” as nightfall set in. Dave was gifted at fixing almost anything and proficient at being a friend to many. Customers became friends. Friends became family. Dave showed patience and guidance to many who sought him out. He had a gift to help others realize a dream was possible when they believed it was unattainable. Dave was not a banker but he loved to invest time listening and offering words of support on financial opportunities. He was not a priest or a pastor but kept private conversations, private. Dave was the definition of a true gentleman, amazing husband and proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving and adoring wife of 60 years, Loretta Romeo Cochrane, his devoted children Gina Tosi (Tom Bushnell) and David (Jennifer Gsell), the apple-of-his-eye and do anything for grandchildren - Jennifer Jacobs and Vincent Tosi, and in his opinion, the greatest great-grandchildren - Kylie and Maverick Lacoste. Dave is also survived by his brother Ray.
Please join the family in a celebration of life to be held on Feb. 11 at noon, at the Murieta Inn and Spa, 7337 Murieta Drive, Rancho Murieta, CA. If you plan to attend, please email gina.tosi@yahoo.com or text to (916) 425-8590 by Feb. 3 with your name and number of guests. Memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
