Daphne Chelsea “Ninette” Simpkins

December 20, 1934 -
October 21, 2021
Elk Grove, CA
What an amazing life!
She was born Antoinette Emilie Andre Charles in Bordeaux, France to Jean Baptiste Charles and Louise Gabrielle Gesson. She was known as “Ninette” in the Charles family. When she took the American Citizenship about 20 years ago, she changed her name to Daphne Chelsea as she wanted to be a dual citizen like her daughter Caroline. On October 21, 2021 she passed away in Elk Grove of natural causes with her daughter by her side at the age of 86. Daphne grew up in Bordeaux, France during WWII with her father. She later met and married Michel Henri Louis Planet of Angouleme, France. Michel worked for the French Government, and they moved around the world a lot. While living in Bern, Switzerland she became a well-known model. In September of 1957 she gave birth to Henry Bernhard Erich Planet. In 1964 they were transferred to San Francisco, CA where she continued her modeling career. In February of 1966 she gave birth to Caroline P “Charlie” Planet-Sleep. As she spoke several languages fluently, she became a translator for Bechtel in SF until she met Ronald B Simpkins of Auburn a civil engineer and got married in Jan 1975. They led a glorious life together. They became a part of SF's society attending the arts, symphony, opera and more. They donated heavily to causes to help others in need. They traveled extensively with her daughter Caroline all over the world. She was an amazing pianist, artist and cook who loved life to its fullest. They lived in Ross, CA until their retirement. Daphne is survived by her husband, Ron Simpkins of Yountville, CA, her son Erich and granddaughter's, Lara and Lena Planet of Berlin, Germany and her daughter and son in law Caroline “Charlie” Sleep and James Sleep of Sheldon Heights, Elk Grove. A private mass will be held Nov 17th at St Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Elk Grove, CA.
