Daniel Radman passed away peacefully with his loving wife Carol of 35 years by his side, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Dan was born Sept. 26, 1928 in Sacramento to Zora and George Radmanovich. He is preceded in death by his sister Lee Harold and Brother In law Jim Harold. Survived by his wife Carol, Brother Richard
(Carolyn) Radmanovich, Sister In Law Marie Mazza, Brother In Law Lee (Karen) Meier. Loved by many nieces and nephews and his Puppies Lillie and Bella.
Dan was an extraordinary man, kind, caring and the epitome of a gentleman. He was strong but a quiet man, never said a bad word about anyone. His smile and strong handshakes were his signatures. He attended Sacramento High School, Sacramento State College, and the University of California, Berkeley. He was drafted in his second year of college into the U.S. Army and stationed in Japan. He was a Registered California Land Surveyor. A world traveler in business and pleasure. He negotiated contracts in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Philippines for Murray McCormick Engineering. He was the Chief Surveyor for the Yanbu Pipeline in Saudi Arabia from Dhahran to Jeddah for ARAMCO.
His passions in life were fishing, RVing, and Carol. As member of the TAA he caught and released over 100 marlins. He loved working in his yearly vegetable garden. He enjoyed many trips with family and friends in their motorhome. Dan and Carol started Radman Aerial Surveys in 1987 and worked side by side for 30 years until his health declined.
A Celebration of His Life will be held at East Lawn Chapel in Elk Grove on Dec.13 at 10 a.m. Luncheon to follow at Sheldon Inn on Grant Line Road. Remembrances can be
made to charity of your choice in his name.
Dan will be missed by many; he loved life and lived it to the fullest. RIP “Dan
