Feb. 11, 1956 - Feb. 12, 2022
Elk Grove, California - Cynthia Ann Gardner passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on the night of Feb. 12, 2022, having just celebrated her 66th birthday.
Cindi was born in Antioch, California on Feb. 11, 1956 to Judd and Marcia Dowell, and was the oldest of four daughters. She graduated from Antioch High School in 1974 as class valedictorian and was named Senior Athlete of the Year. She then attended UC Davis and was an accomplished gymnast, continuing as a coach and teacher in the field where she eventually met her future husband, Tom Gardner. The two of them were married on Sept. 15, 1984 and moved to Elk Grove shortly afterward, where they enjoyed 37 wonderful years together.
Cindi taught in Elk Grove Unified School District for many years, bringing joy and knowledge to countless families. Later in her life, she was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Cindi will be remembered as a loving mother, a talented seamstress and a loyal friend. She was a firm believer in leading with kindness, and could always be counted on to help those around her. She also held a deep love for her family and friends, who will continue to carry that love with them throughout their lives.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Gardner. She is survived by her husband, Tom Gardner; her son, Jeffrey Gardner; her daughter, Julianna Pierson; her son-in-law, Kyle Pierson; and her three-month-old grandson, Calloway Pierson. All of them will miss her dearly and love her always.
Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8674 Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove on Feb. 26, 2022 at 3 p.m.
