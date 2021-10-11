Clyde Edward Colton was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother, uncle, son, & friend. Clyde passed away at home surrounded by his family & friends at the age of 95, on September 30, 2021.
Clyde married the love of his life, Mildred Gasaway, on January 29, 1946. They had two children together, Daryl Edward Colton born August 1, 1947 and Susan Jean Colton born March 3, 1951.
Clyde was born July 22, 1926 in Elk Grove where he grew up on a 540-acre dairy ranch called, Colton Dairy, where Clyde milked cows, delivered milk, and helped with the daily operations of the dairy. After working on the Colton Dairy, Clyde starting driving bus 15 for the Elk Grove School District until he was hired at Campbell Soup where he worked for 38 years and retired in 1985 as a mechanic in the can plant.
Clyde moved a little one room house he built during the war to the Lark Street property in 1947, where they lived until he built a home for his family on the property in 1955.
Clyde enjoyed wood working and built many things over the years. He made sure the family had handmade swings, doll beds, tables, bridges, rocking horses, and the most unique a trackless train.
He left behind his wife of 75 years, Mildred Colton, both of his children Daryl Colton & Susan Colton, his granddaughter, Debbie Colton-Walsh, his two grandsons, Daryl Colton JR and Bryan Haas. His great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Walsh-Cheshire, Donovan & Cameron Walsh, Kristel & Makaila Mailhot, Isaac Colton, Jordan & Karly Haas. His great-great grandchildren, Everleigh Cheshire & Liam Walsh. His niece Diane Colton Samuels.
His service will be held at the Herberger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel on October 26, 2021 at 11:00am, reception to follow the internment at Clydes home. There will be a public viewing on October 25, 2021 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.
