Christina Sigmon 

Christina Lynn Sigmon (Hembree), passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. She was born on Dec. 12, 1964, in Sacramento. Chris was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all.
Chris was preceeded in death by her father Ray Hembree. She is survived by her husband Martin, children Sarah and Logan, mother Brenda Hembree, sister Cathy Mulholland (Brian), nieces Megan and Emily, as well as extended family and many friends.
She graduated from Valley High School and received her bachelor’s degree from California State University, Sacramento. She retired from the state of California after 25 years of service.
A celebration of her life will be held on Jan. 5, 2023 at The Dante Club, 2330 Fair Oaks Blvd., from 2-5 p.m.
