Chester "Chet" Crump 

Chester "Chet" James Crump was born on Feb. 7, 1957, to the late Richard Derr Crump and the late Jane Elizabeth (Strong) Crump of Elk Grove, California. He passed away on Feb. 7, 2023, in Redding, California on his 66th birthday.
Chet was the oldest of four boys and led his brothers into a love of baseball and football. He was great at teaching them the skills he learned participating with Elk Grove Youth Baseball and Pop Warner Football. Chet was an outstanding athlete in both sports and played both through high school. He was an inspiration and role model for his younger brothers. In 1975, Chet graduated from Elk Grove High School and married his high school sweetheart, Lori (Peden) Crump. They were married for 15 years. Chet and Lori had two children, Wendi Elizabeth (Crump) Mitchell, and Joseph (Joe) Edward Crump, both of Elk Grove.
Chet followed the family tradition entering the J.M. Derr Lumber Company business and he continued in that industry for most of his career. Later, he became a crane operator and then a long-haul truck driver.
Chet enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially at the Crump Ranch (now the Cosumnes River Preserve) as his hobbies. Chet married Diane Fischlin Crump in 1992 and they were together for 10 years. Chet's granddaughters Charlotte and Claire both inherited his love for the game and currently are participating in the Elk Grove Girls Softball League. Claire has fond memories of her grandpa teaching her how to race when she ran track and Charlotte enjoyed learning how to fish from him. Both girls will miss playing board games with Grandpa Chet.
Chet is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Mark Victor Crump (Cindy). Chet is survived by his daughter Wendi and her husband Scott Mitchell, his son Joe, his granddaughters Charlotte Elizabeth Mitchell and Claire Olivia Daphne Mitchell, his brothers Bob (Lynette) and Rick (Jana) Crump, as well as several aunts, many cousins, nieces, and nephews, most all still live in Elk Grove. Chet will be remembered in a small private ceremony for his immediate family.
Remembrances can be made to Elk Grove Girls Softball, for details email the league at sponsorship@ElkGroveSoftball.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.