Charles “Tim” Lane

Born December 26, 1946 in Stockton, CA. He grew up in Wilton, CA and graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1965.
Tim served in the U.S. Army for 20 years and held the rank of Staff Sargent. After his career in the military he worked for United Airlines for 15 years in part fabrication.
Tim passed away on December 17th, 2021 in his home surrounded by those he loved. He is survived by his widow Darlene Lane and will always be remembered as a loving father to Cheryl Salamanca, Wendy Gurr, and Genia Sturman, grandfather to Iysabel, Carlitos, Deaglan, MacKenna and Aidan and brother to Ken Lane and Daryl Lane.
He will be inturned on April 8th 2022 at Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon, Ca. He will have a celebration of life on April 9th in Franklin, CA - contact the family for details. 916-50-2517
