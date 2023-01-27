You asked how much I need you, must I explain?
I need you, O my darling, like roses need rain.
You asked how long I’ll love you, I’ll tell you true.
Until the twelfth of never I’ll still be loving you.
Good night, my sweet, I’ll see you in the morning.
