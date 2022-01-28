Blessed a hundred times one hundred, in a twinkling of an eye, Charlie left this earth on January 11, 2022 to be with his Lord and Savior.
Known as the Tractor Man also as the Amen Man. A simple man with no degrees or papers. Loving his country, serving proudly in the Marine Corp, doing what was asked of him.
Leaving his family with many memories of laughter and frustration.
To be his wife Margie, required the patience of Job.
His son Jim, wife Merrisa and his precious sweetheart Brylyn.
And his youngest son Joe, wife Breanna, and Miracle from God twins, Joey – King of the Cows and his princess with the biggest smile, Julianna.
A private burial with Military Honors was held at East Lawn, Elk Grove.
All are invited, including children, to a Celebration of Life at Rancho Murieta Community Church on February 5, 2022 at 1 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.