Charles Hamilton 

Charles L. Hamilton, age 75, formerly of Elk Grove, CA, more recently of Troy, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at StoryPoint Senior Living in Troy, OH. He was born in Flora, IN, to the late Edwin and Concetta “Tina” (Schioppa) Hamilton.
Chuck is survived by two daughters Tammy (Curt) Andrade and Vicki (Bill) Prosser; one brother Edward (Patricia) Hamilton; five grandchildren Michala Andrade, Steven Andrade, Shawn (Karlene) Bittler, Justin Bittler, and Derek (Amberlee) Prosser; and three great-grandchildren Theodore Prosser, Lukas Bittler and Annika Bittler. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Tina; his wife, Nancy; and his sister Elizabeth.
Chuck proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy from 1964-1967, serving on the USS Hancock in Vietnam. He was a member of Point Pleasant United Methodist Church in Elk Grove, CA, where he was an active member of the men's group, youth group and community garden. In his early years, he was the Dairy Plant Manager of Lucky's Stores and Dean's Foods and was the President of the California Dairy Industry Association. He later retired from Huhtamaki Corporation in Sacramento, CA, as a consultant for the company. He was a member of Troy Senior Citizen Center, as well as the American Legion.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, card games, puzzles and, most of all, spending time with his family. Chuck was a very social and giving person and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He never met a stranger. He was a friend to everyone, and everyone loved him. There wasn't a thing in the world he wouldn't do for his family. He was loved and will be missed by many.
Service will be held at Point Pleasant United Methodist Church, 3329 Point Pleasant Road, Elk Grove on Monday, July 25 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Elk Grove Cemetery, Elk Grove, CA. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25 at Point Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, American Cancer Society, or Homeward Bound Rescue. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.eastlawn.com.
