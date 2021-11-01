Charles A Davis

May 20, 1937, to October 17, 2021
Charles “Chuck” Alexander Davis was born in Sacramento, CA and raised in Elk Grove, CA. Chuck attended Elk Grove Grammar School from Kindergarten through third grade. His family moved to Sacramento in the Oak Park area where Chuck attended Brett Harte and graduated from C K McClatchy High School in 1955. He moved back to the family property in Elk Grove where he worked for his father at the C P Davis & Sons, Keystone Rendering Company for about 13 years. The company picked up meat scraps from butcher stores throughout Northern California and purchased animal hides that were sold in San Francisco.
Chuck joined the Florin Fire Protection District in 1968 and served as a firefighter engineer as well as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) on Florin Fire's first ambulance. He retired from the fire department in 1988. Although he was retired, Chuck continued to tell his fire department memories and stories throughout his lifetime. Chuck was also known as “a great fireman, a greater Santa Claus” by the fire department as he did Santa presentations whenever needed by local organizations.
Chuck met and married his wife, Rebecca in 1972. They have been married for over 49 years. They first lived in the Florin area and then moved to their present home in Elk Grove in 1989. He took pictures at each school site that Rebecca worked at within the Elk Grove Unified School District.
Chuck enjoyed taking photographs as: (R & C Photography). He photographed numerous weddings, family and school pictures, and many scenery photos that are displayed throughout the house from their travels around the United States. Chuck had a love for gardening and worked each year on a bigger and better crop of fruit and vegetables. He was also a great cook and constantly tried new recipes.
Chuck enjoyed history and became involved in re-enacting in the National Civil War Association and firing his cannon at numerous events. He was the black powder overseer checking for safety issues during the events. Chuck did re-enacting at Elk Grove Park, Sacramento Capitol Grounds, Sacramento Old City Cemetery, as well as numerous places throughout California and into the state of Nevada. Chuck did classroom presentations to show historical items from the past and talk about how the war tore many families apart. He researched the California 100 Civil War group. He belonged to the Elk Grove Civil War Round Table as the newsletter writer and publisher. Chuck co-authored a couple of books about the Sacramento Capitol grounds and trees planted from Civil War battlegrounds. He was a member of the Elk Grove Historical Society, Florin Historical Society, Elk Grove Lions Club and for the past six years he was a member of the Rotary Club of Elk Grove and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He also helped with the Strauss Festival and the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation.
Services will be held on November 9, 2021, at 10:00 am at East Lawn Elk Grove and viewing on November 8, 2021, at 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at East Lawn Elk Grove. In Lieu of Flowers, Donations may be made to the “Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation” for the “R & C Trust Scholarship”.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.