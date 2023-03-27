Carroll F. Weber, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving wife Maxine and daughters Jill and Shawnna.
Carroll was born Dec. 15, 1940, in French Camp, California to Otto Weber and Rachel Pellandini.
Carroll attended Galt High School. After high school, he worked as an electrician for Stokely Van Camp. In 1975, Carroll started his own business, Weber's Chevy Parts, later to become Weber's Old Car Shop. Carroll was able to turn his passion of restoring cars into his occupation. He restored many beautiful cars throughout his lifetime. His favorites being 55 Chevys, 32 Ford Victoria's and 1940 Ford Coupes. In the 1970s and 80's Carroll took many trips to the Midwest to find project cars to bring home and restore. He participated in Sacramento's Autorama multiple times, and his cars were always given high accolades. Carroll also specialized in custom exhaust systems. Carroll was a local resource for car advice and was renowned for his hot rod and exhaust expertise.
Carroll had a love of trains. As a teenager and young adult, it wasn't uncommon for Carroll, along with his buddies, to jump a train from Galt into Sacramento where he would visit model train shops.
Carroll always had a need for speed. He loved Nascar and was able to do racing of his own. Carroll raced super modified hard tops and stock cars at West Capital Speedway and Roseville All American Speedway.
Carroll had a soft spot for animals. He was always surrounded by furry friends. Throughout the years, many animals wandered onto his property and became loving pets. His cats Rennie and Angel will miss him dearly.
Carroll had a core group of lifelong friends he enjoyed spending time with. They enjoyed meeting up for breakfast, hunting for car deals and attending swap meets.
In recent years, Carroll enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, Maxine. He loved surprising her with a night out in one of the most recent hot rod restorations.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kenneth Weber and daughter Julie Weber. He is survived by his wife Maxine and daughters Jill Weber Miller (Mark), Shawnna Weber (Mario), Sherri Adams and Rachel Smolich. Grandchildren Rick, Grace, Charlie, Andrew, David, and Gretchen.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to LapCats in Memory of Carroll Weber at lapcats.org or 8359 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Suite 103-308, Sacramento, CA 95829
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.