Carol Jean Kinkle, 80, of Elk Grove, CA passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022 after a difficult battle with Parkinson’s. Faithful to God, devoted wife, loving mother and proud grandmother, Carol enjoyed movie dates with her husband of 52 years, coffee dates with her friends, and watching her grandkids play in her backyard.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Mary; her brother, Jimmy; and her step-sister, Shirley. She is survived by her husband, Jim; her sisters Cynde, Debbie and Marilyn; her brothers, Dennis and Jerry; her son, Jason (Kirsti); and her three granddaughters, Miia, Aliisa, and Kiira. She will be dearly missed.
Services will be held at Elk Grove Church of Christ on Aug, 6, 2022 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carol’s honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to Parkinson’s Research.
