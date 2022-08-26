Carol Fox Mitchel

Carol Fox Mitchell died August 15, 2022 at the age of 87. With family present, she left this earth quickly and ran into her heavenly Father’s arms.
Carol was born on April 2, 1935 in Vallejo, CA to Edith and Ken Fox. Her early years were spent in the Mt. Shasta area, hiking the mountains, and keeping her older sister out of trouble.
She moved with her family to Springville, CA where she spent her teen years swimming in the Tulare River and tormenting her younger brother. She graduated Porterville High School then attended San Francisco State University.
She was, and still is, known to many as Miss Fox through her years of teaching math at Elk Grove High School. She met local farmer Robert (Bob) Mitchell and married in 1966 after a nine-week romance. She soon had two children and left teaching to raise her children and work beside Bob on their farm. She was able to live independently on the farm until a day before her passing.
Carol was a strong woman, cut from cloth of times past. She was a skilled plumber, woodworker, and leather craftsman. She was also known for her hospitality at the Mitchell ranch. She will be greatly missed.
Carol is survived by her children Ken (Charlotte) Mitchell of Elk Grove, CA, Brenda (Eric) VandenBos of Shawnee, KS, grandchildren Austin, JC, Will, Kelly and Tyler; her sister Irene Brown, Bakersfield, CA, and her brother Alan (Carol) Fox, Meridian, ID. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert Mitchell, and her parents, Edith and Ken Fox.
The immediate family will have private services with a memorial, Friday August 26, 2:00 at the Elk Grove Park Pavilion 9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95624. All who knew and loved Carol are welcome.
Remembrances may be made in care of the Carol Mitchell to Elk Grove FFA, 9800 Elk Grove-Florin Rd., Elk Grove, CA 95624: or Sacramento Foundation for Ag Ed., 8970 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624, benefiting Ag student scholarships.
