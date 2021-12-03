Fiel and her son. Survived by her sister Charlotte Jensen and family of Guinnison, Utah, her three daughters Shirley Wilkerson, Roberta Walden (Jack), Barbara Knight, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 8 great, great grandchildren, several nieces and nephew. Dorothy lived in Iowa til she was six years old, her family decided to move to Sacramento. They moved back and forth. a few times. When she graduated from High School in Iowa, 1937, Her family decided to settle in Sacramento to be close to her family. She married in 1941 and started a family. They lived in South Sacramento most of there time, mostly on Hedge Avenue. She was the last charter member of the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Jackson Road. Her charter membership began in 1946 at the old Excelsior Grammar School on Excelsior Road and Elder Creek Road. Then in 1948 the church moved to a new church on Jackson Road. She was a cooks helper at the Sierra Enterprise Grammar School on Fruitridge Rd. and Hedge Avenue from 1955 to 1962. She attended Sacramento City College for 2 years them on to Consumnes Junior College for 2 yrs. She received the Dean Highest Honor and graduated in the spring of 1978 with a AA Degree in Music and Art at the age of 57. She lived a full filled life. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She always kept busy with farming with her husband, gardening and all sorts of crafts. She was loved by many people and will be greatly missed. Services will be 12-11-2021 at noon. Will be held at Mt. Vernon Cemetery on Greenback Lane.
