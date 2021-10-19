Byron “Bud” Routh -- 1931 - 2021
Bryon “Bud” Rex Routh passed away peacefully on October 7, 2021 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 90. He was born on March 10, 1931 in Chicago, IL. His family moved to the Bay Area and he graduated from San Mateo High School in 1949 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served during the Korean War as a radar operator on several ships including the USS Escort Aircraft Carrier, Windham Bay, and traveled to many parts of the world during his service. He served as President of the Windham Bay Reunion Association from 2009 to 2013.
After being discharged in 1955, he attended Heald's Business College where met the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Mary. They married in 1961, initially settling down in San Mateo and then moving to Modesto and ultimately Elk Grove. He started his employment career as a sales engineer within the family firm, the T.R. Routh Company in Burlingame, CA. Later, he taught income tax preparation in Modesto, and then transitioned to tax auditing for the State of California in Sacramento; retiring in 1991.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Routh and Gladys Arnott Routh. He is survived by his wife, Mary Routh, Elk Grove, CA; his step sons Joseph Hummel, Martinez, CA and William Hummel, Woodland, WA; his daughters Nancy (Augie) Ledesma, Elk Grove, CA, and Cheryl (Cal) Mason, La Mesa, CA; his sister Barbara (Bud deceased) Sorby; his grandchildren, Tomás, Olivia, and Elizabeth Ledesma, and Nicole Mason; and many loving nieces and nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Bud had many hobbies including wood working, metal art work and oil painting. He loved to golf and travel. He and Mary enjoyed many happy times together golfing with friends and family and they traveled around the United States attending annual reunions of the Windham Bay. Bud was a kind, honest, hardworking man, who his kids and grandkids joked could fix anything. He was deeply loved by his wife and family and he will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Herberger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel.
