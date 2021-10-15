Bud Schafer, born March 15th, 1943 in Oneida, New York to Ruth and Clyde Schafer, passed away peacefully at the age of 78 after battling cancer in Elk Grove California on October 1st, 2021. The youngest of two children, Bud graduated from Oneida High School and enrolled in the United States Airforce before attending Sacramento State University in California, where he received his bachelor’s degree. While attending Sacramento State, he met and married Rosanne Paladino and had son Scott. Bud, Ro and Scott moved to Elk Grove, California where they later adopted Arturo Zarate. Bud planted his roots in Elk Grove where he lived for 46 years, where he opened and ran his Insurance Agency with State Farm for 22 years. He was involved in the community as the President of Chamber of Commerce, Treasure of Lyons Club, and Rotary Club. For many years, Bud enjoyed cruising on his boat on the Delta, traveling with his family and friends, and excelled in perfecting his golf game. Later in life, he spent quite days reading by the fireplace and carving bears for Ro at their Cabin in Strawberry. Bud is survived by his loving wife Rosanne, his sons Scott and Arturo, daughter in law Vicky, two grandchildren Ariana and Eduardo, and his sister Marcia Morgan.
There will be a family viewing and services at St. Mary’s Cemetery on October 20th and 21st.
Memorials – In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
