Poem to My son:
To lose someone so special
Is really hard to bear
It really seems unbelievable
that you're no longer here,
You left us far too early
before your time, it seems
and now you'll never have the chance
To fulfil all those dreams
However hard it is though
we'll take comfort in the thought
of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought to others
You always lived to the fullest
But ours won't be the same
until the day when we can see
your smiling face again
Love you son.
Bryan Austin Johnson
Loving son and grandson.
June 19,1995-August 1, 2020
Bryan worked for PG & E, for 6 years, He was an Apprentice Electrician, worked for the Gas and Electrical side. He traveled for work. He finally was in Fresno, Ca. He passed away in his sleep, peacefully in Sacramento, CA. He graduated From Elk Grove High School, where he lived 20 years and in between lived in All area for PG & E in Walnut Creek area and more.
Bryan was a Smart, Bright, Funny young man, who on June 19, turned 25 years old. He loved life and always traveling around the world with his family. He was full of life, loved the Santa Cruz beaches and traveling with family to Maui. Loved fishing, camping, traveling to the beach, eating Pizza, and Hamburgers, which he and I traveled to Santa Cruz to eat at his favorite Pizza place and stay at the beach. He has been around the world and lived a wonderful life. Bryan was always smiling, making jokes, listen to music, taking pictures for anyone, and of anything, loved to paint, and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone and help them out.
Always in our hearts and loved by his Mother Nickee Danel, Uncle Art Danel, Nana Judee Danel, Popz Ralph Danel, Sister Megan Danel, and Mema Peggy Johnson, Family and friends. In the loving memory of Bryan Austin, please come celebrate his life with us at East Lawn in Elk Grove off Stockton Blvd. on August 21, 2020 at 10 am. Please wear a mask and be with us.
